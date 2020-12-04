Goshen man has passion for cycling, despite battling cancer

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - We are learning more about a Goshen man and his passion for cycling despite the fact that he is currently battling cancer.

For 43-year-old Jason Potsander, being active has always been a part of his life.

“How can a person so healthy be so sick?” Potsander asked.

But he was asking his doctor this question last fall after being told he has stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“I was determined to not let the cancer stop me, and it hasn’t,” Potsander said.

He continues to make cycling a priority even after completing 18 cycles of chemotherapy this past year.

“I keep doing what I do, no matter how I feel.”

Because for him, cycling with his family is what helps him stay positive.

“I’ve been in times where I didn’t have that medium, and I didn’t want to be there again, and so I resolved that, for me, cycling was going to be one of those outlets.

Potsander says he may not be at the same level that he used to be, but he was still able to set a record in a race he completed in September.

“That was one of my high points in the midst of the cancer to be able to do that, but most of all, to do that with the five guys that were with me.”

And he plans to keep cycling as he continues toward his goal of completing 25 chemo cycles.

“I’m not done winning races yet, and I have more races on the calendar,” Potsander said.

And he hopes that sharing his story encourages others who may be facing a challenge in their life.

“I don’t have any special powers, and I’m learning things that I wish I didn’t have to learn this way and in this time frame, but I’m really no different than anybody else.”

Potsander says he is very grateful for everyone at Goshen Health who has helped him along his journey with cancer, and he hopes to be competing in cycling races next spring.

