Goshen Home Medical gives away free masks

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Home Medical is doing its part to help the community mask-up with a free mask giveaway.

They partnered with DK Promotions for the drive-thru event in Syracuse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Goshen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.

1400 masks were ready for anyone 65 years or older, at-risk or in need of a mask.

“We just felt it was important because we see how stressful COVID is, and we see so many people not wearing masks, and we just want to help everyone out,” Goshen Home Medical Marketing Community Liason Marlies West said.

Goshen Home Medical is hoping to have more mask giveaways in the future and say they will have updates on their Facebook page for anyone interested.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.