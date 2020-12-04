Decent December Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STILL A TRANQUIL WEATHER PATTERN... Not a lot going on over the next week...just some weak fronts coming through and perhaps some sprinkles or flakes. Those chances are minimal...and mainly in far western areas Saturday into Sunday...then a few lake-effect areas Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be colder through Monday, then turning milder next week again. A more active weather pattern develops, starting next weekend...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and turning cold again overnight. Low: 26, Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly...maybe a few lake flakes in far western areas. High: 38, Wind: N 5-10

Saturday night: Variably cloudy and cold. Low: 26

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sunshine...maybe a bit of lake-effect snow by evening in spots. High: 38

