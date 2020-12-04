COVID-19 UPDATE: St. Joe County could soon see vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New today, we’re hearing the latest trends in COVID-19 cases in St. Joseph County.

One of the main takeaway from the update today is that Mayor Mueller warned there could be dark days ahead as he encouraged people to hunker-down during the winter months to stop the spread.

Also today, Dr. Mark Fox shared some updates prior to the mayor speaking

October and November saw a big increase in COVID-19 deaths, with 73 and 80 deaths respectively.

September saw just 26, with 3 so far in December.

The county is seeing a rise in cases possibly related to Thanksgiving gatherings with around 300 new cases as of yesterday. The next week or so should shine more light on a possible holiday spike.

They had been seeing around 230-240 cases per day in the middle of November.

Dr. Fox also discussing vaccines saying we could soon see vaccinations in St Joe County as early as December 17th.

“We do anticipate it here in just a few weeks which is an exciting development. There will be subsequent waves of other healthcare workers and other essential workers and then probably later in the spring when it becomes available for a mass vaccination campaign across the community for the general public,” Dr Mark Fox with the SJC Health Department says.

In the meantime the county is encouraging everyone to mask up and avoid those large gatherings going into Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.