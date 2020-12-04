COVID-19 UPDATE: Spectrum Lakeland expecting more cases in Berrien County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information today, we’re hearing from Berrien County on COVID-19 case trends and if they expect a spike in cases because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

They say next week will tell the tale if there is a spike in cases because of the Thanksgiving gatherings, but overall cases in the country are trending down, at least for now.

Spectrum Lakeland Hospital says they’re seeing that downward trend in cases as well.

However, they say their ICU is “essentially full”, but they want to make it clear they are able to make space for emergent health issues and those people will get admitted for care by creating space if needed.

The hospital says they see about 60-65 COVID patients a day in their census but expect that to rise to 83-112 over the next month or so.

Berrien County and Lakeland officials also touched on vaccines. Both Berrien County and Spectrum Lakeland say that initially there wont be enough vaccines for everyone, but things will ramp up over the next few months. Healthcare providers could possibly start vaccinations as early as this month.

“So we’re excited to get them but I think it’s going to be a roll out over a number of months. I expect there will be some folks that we really wish they would take the vaccine and they’re going to say no thank you. There are going to be others that are really anxious to get a vaccine and we’re going to have to say not yet,” Dr. Loren Hamel says. He is President at Spectrum Health Lakeland

Spectrum Lakeland says they can handle thousands of doses, but will only see around 1,000 to start. Those will be prioritized for the most vulnerable populations and frontline workers.

