Brown, Hillmon lead No. 24 Michigan women past Irish 76-66

Notre Dame Women's Basketball dropped its second game of the year on Thursday, falling to No. 24 Michigan 76-66.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had a double-double and No. 24 Michigan used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off Notre Dame 76-66.

Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six straight, capped by a Akienreh Johnson 3-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play.

Notre Dame made just 2 of its last 12 shots.

Hillmon, coming off a career-high 35 points, scored 20 points with 11 rebounds.

Maddy Westbeld led the Irish with 18 points.

12/3/2020 8:35:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

