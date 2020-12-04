Body found behind South Bend business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was found dead behind a South Bend business Friday morning.

His body was found behind JP Auto Sales in the 3800 block of Western Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man likely died of natural causes, according to St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann.

His body had been there overnight, security camera video shows.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released yet. Authorities are notifying his next of kin.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.