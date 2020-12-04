7-year-old boy asks Santa for 99 blankets for Christmas to give to homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s on your Christmas list? Jewelry? Toys? For 7 year old Vincenzo Gallo, it’s blankets.

“I asked Santa for 99 blankets for the homeless and a skateboard and some sneakers,” Vincezo said.

He got the idea after watching a YouTube video. “I wanted to do that too,” Vincenzo said.

His parents thought he was kidding, but they soon realized their son really wanted to help people during this season of giving.

“We’re very proud of him,” his dad Omar said.

Omar shared his son’s request on social media and the donations came pouring in.

“I’ve collected 157 blankets,” Vincenzo said.

They plan to deliver the blankets next week to local organizations and ministries.

A generous gift during the season of giving.

If you’d like to donate, email vincenzodonates@hotmail.com to arrange a time to drop off or pick up.

Blankets can be any size, gently used or brand new.

