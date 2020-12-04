Advertisement

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Syracuse at Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Syracuse matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff from the stadium, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play Syracuse on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Who is Notre Dame’s 2020 MVP?

- Ian Book

- Kyren Williams

- Kyle Hamilton

- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

(If you can’t view the poll above, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

