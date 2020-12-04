13 Irish Downed By #20 Sun Devils, 6-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (NOTRE DAME) - Trevor Janicke, Graham Slaggert and Nate Clurman all netted goals, but the #16/13 Irish fell to #20/RV Arizona State, 6-3, on Thursday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Evan DeBrouwer stopped 31 shots to earn the victory in goal for Arizona State. Ryan Bischel made 20 saves before Dylan St. Cyr stopped the only two shots he faced in relief.

Notre Dame converted on its lone power play of the contest with Janicke converting his first of the season with 7:06 to go in the first frame. The Irish penalty kill also went 1-for-1.

The Irish outshot Arizona State, 34-28.

How It Happened

Ryan O’Reilly and Matthew Kopperud combined to put ASU up 2-0 just 1:55 into the contest.

The Irish worked their way back into the game, cutting it to 2-1 on Janicke’s power-play marker at 12:54 of the opening frame. Janicke put home a rebound following a Nick Leivermann point shot. Matt Hellickson also earned an assist on the play.

The Sun Devils answered right back just 55 seconds later with Jax Murray scoring off an offensive zone faceoff win to make it 3-1.

After another Leivermann point shot, Landon Slaggert dove to keep the rebound alive in front and Graham Slaggert was there to jam it home for his first of the season with just 51 seconds left in the first. Arizona State held the one-goal lead entering the first intermission.

Notre Dame controlled play to open the middle frame before Arizona State went to work on the power play. Notre Dame successfully killed off the two minute advantage, but after the chance expired Michael Mancinelli sent a cross-crease pass that Demetrios Koumontzis put home for a 4-2 game at 6:53 of the second.

Clurman scored his second goal of the season at 12:54 of the second to once again make it a one-goal game. He had skated to the top of the near circle, where he fired off a wrister that beat DeBrouwer through a screen. Jake Pivonka and Max Ellis earned the assists with some good work below the goal line.

The Sun Devils once again restored a two-goal lead on Kopperud’s second of the night 9:06 into the third before Jax Murray sealed it with an empty-net goal with 2:37 remaining.

Notes

Seniors Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen skated in their 122nd-consecutive games, dating back to the first game of their freshman season.

Nick Leiveramann finished with a pair of assists marking his first multi-point game of the season and the third of his career.

With Graham Slaggert and Trevor Janicke scoring their first goals of the season, Notre Dame has eight goal scorers through five games.

Next Up

The Fighting Irish and Sun Devils close out the first of their two series this season tomorrow night (Dec. 4) with a 7 p.m. game at the Compton Family Ice Arena (NBCSN).

