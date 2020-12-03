Advertisement

Two seriously injured in Mishawaka crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were seriously injured after a car crash in Mishawaka Wednesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street near Awesome Place Bar and Grill.

Two vehicles were involved.

Right now, St. Joseph County FACT is taking over the investigation.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds to become COVID-19 testing site
Courtesy of MGN Online
Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids

Latest News

Local doctors have a virtual discussion about COVID and working on the frontlines
Local doctors have a virtual discussion about COVID and working on the frontlines
Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC
Screaming is the way most people leave the Niles Scream Park, but for the first time since the...
Niles Scream Park raises over $100,000 this season
From Linda Fredericks&amp;lrm;
Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph has liquor license suspended