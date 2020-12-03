Two seriously injured in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were seriously injured after a car crash in Mishawaka Wednesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street near Awesome Place Bar and Grill.

Two vehicles were involved.

Right now, St. Joseph County FACT is taking over the investigation.

