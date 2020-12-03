Advertisement

Tranquil Forecast Overall...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ANOTHER SUNNY DAY... It was another beautiful December day here in Michiana, and we should start with sunshine Friday morning before some clouds come in during the afternoon. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurries over the weekend, especially Sunday, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Maybe a snow shower on Monday in places, otherwise another tranquil week is in store. We’ll be watching a storm system later next week and through next weekend...it could bring us either rain or snow, or both...

Tonight: Mostly clear...a bit breezy and cold. Low: 28, Wind: SW 8-16

Friday: Mostly sunny early, then some clouds later in the day. High: 42, Wind: WNW 6-12

Friday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 28

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 40

