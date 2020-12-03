Advertisement

South Bend Education Foundation Wish Tree supports teachers

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend’s Festival of Trees gets underway Friday during First Fridays, and you can vote for your favorite tree decorated by sponsors and organizations.

One of the trees featured is decorated by the South Bend Education Foundation.

The tree is decorated with star ornaments that have wish list items written on them from teachers at different schools in the city.

Items on the wish list include cameras, virtual white boards, individual kits for students, and other items needed for the classroom.

“Teachers oftentimes come out of pocket $150 or more a year to be able to get some things for their classroom that their budget doesn’t afford,” said Dean Moore, executive director of the South Bend Education Foundation. “So, this is a way for them to maybe not have to do that.”

The wish tree is located on the corner of Michigan and Jefferson.

You are encouraged to view the tree and wish list stars, then visit edfo.org to view the wish list and help support South Bend teachers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy of MGN Online
Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
2 killed after car hit by vehicle involved in police chase; victims identified
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
From Linda Fredericks&amp;lrm;
Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph has liquor license suspended

Latest News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Syracuse at Notre Dame
Local doctors have a virtual discussion about COVID and working on the frontlines
Local doctors have a virtual discussion about COVID and working on the frontlines
Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC
The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
2 killed after car hit by vehicle involved in police chase; victims identified