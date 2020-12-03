South Bend Education Foundation Wish Tree supports teachers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend’s Festival of Trees gets underway Friday during First Fridays, and you can vote for your favorite tree decorated by sponsors and organizations.

One of the trees featured is decorated by the South Bend Education Foundation.

The tree is decorated with star ornaments that have wish list items written on them from teachers at different schools in the city.

Items on the wish list include cameras, virtual white boards, individual kits for students, and other items needed for the classroom.

“Teachers oftentimes come out of pocket $150 or more a year to be able to get some things for their classroom that their budget doesn’t afford,” said Dean Moore, executive director of the South Bend Education Foundation. “So, this is a way for them to maybe not have to do that.”

The wish tree is located on the corner of Michigan and Jefferson.

You are encouraged to view the tree and wish list stars, then visit edfo.org to view the wish list and help support South Bend teachers.

