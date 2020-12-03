Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph has liquor license suspended

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph is one of three Michigan businesses who has had their liquor license suspended for violating the state’s health department’s emergency order.

This comes amid the state’s three-week pause that shut down indoor dining at restaurants.

Those businesses in violation are scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge on Dec. 11 for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether the suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

