Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wis., in late August.(Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A 17-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin faces a preliminary hearing in the case.

Hearings such as the one Thursday in Kenosha are generally used to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings. They came during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond largely provided by supporters who see him as a patriot who was trying to protect other people’s property. Others view him as a trigger-happy youth whose presence with a rifle incited protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

