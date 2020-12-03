Notre Dame’s goals remain the same after clinching spot in ACC title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly was so focused on Syracuse this week that he did not learn the news until walking out of practice on Tuesday.

Kelly did say he had no problem playing Wake Forest on Dec. 12, he just wanted to see equity in scheduling. So, if Notre Dame had to play that Saturday, Clemson would have to play as well.

But now both teams have the week before the ACC Title game off, and Notre Dame has already clinched a spot in the game.

However, when it comes to this weekend’s game against Syracuse, there is still a ton to accomplish like sending the seniors out on a high note and winning out at home for a third straight year.

But what Kelly wants to see the most is a continuation of what the Irish showed last week against North Carolina.

“There are a lot of things to play for, but it’s never really been about that for us. It’s much more about this consistency of performance and how you prepare for it. Quite frankly, that did not change much for us. It’s really about preparing and putting together the kind of performance that needs to be consistent if you really are really entertaining any thoughts of being a championship football team,” Kelly said.

The last time the Irish can show their potential to be a championship level football team in the regular season is Saturday against Syracuse.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.