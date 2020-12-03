Advertisement

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball prepares for Michigan

By Megan Smedley
Dec. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball will be good to go Thursday as they host Michigan for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Irish are 23-2 against Big Ten opponents over the past decade.

Niele Ivey’s squad is 1-1 this season and they’re looking to make a statement tomorrow night.

“This is a huge test for us,” Ivey said. “Michigan is a great team. They have four returners, four starters. They’re averaging 94 points and 78 of those are from their starting lineup. This is a big test for us, I’m very happy with the focus that we had this week. We had three days to prepare so I feel like we had three great days of trying to implement our game plan. But yes, this is a big test for us so I’m excited to see this matchup.”

Notre Dame hosts Michigan Thursday at 6. The game will be on the ACC Network.

