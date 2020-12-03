Niles Scream Park raises over $100,000 this season

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Scream Park recently completed their 47th straight season, and this year, they raised over $100,000 for local organizations.

Proceeds benefited school and service groups like the Boy Scouts of America, the Make a Wish Foundation, and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The funds raised will also be used for four college scholarships for local high school seniors.

