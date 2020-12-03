Advertisement

Niles Scream Park raises over $100,000 this season

Screaming is the way most people leave the Niles Scream Park, but for the first time since the...
Screaming is the way most people leave the Niles Scream Park, but for the first time since the park opened back in 1974, owner Pete Karlowicz says scaring people this year will have to come with a coronavirus safety plan.(WNDU)
Dec. 2, 2020
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Scream Park recently completed their 47th straight season, and this year, they raised over $100,000 for local organizations.

Proceeds benefited school and service groups like the Boy Scouts of America, the Make a Wish Foundation, and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The funds raised will also be used for four college scholarships for local high school seniors.

