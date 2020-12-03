Advertisement

Niele Ivey applies what she learned in the NBA during first week of Notre Dame games

She says the NBA experience has already helped her this season at Notre Dame.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Niele Ivey era at Notre Dame just tipped off last week.

At time this last year, Ivey was breaking barriers in the NBA as one of just nine female assistant coaches.

She says the NBA experience has already helped her this season at Notre Dame.

“I feel like I learned by watching them and working alongside the other assistants and the head coach just watching the player development,” Ivey said. “I learned all of the little intangible things just being around great elite players.”

One of her players in Memphis was big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who also was a La Lumiere High School alum. Jackson says he learned so much from Ivey both on and off the floor.

“She’s very detail oriented,” Jackson said. “She’s very supportive and understanding on the bench. There are so many emotions during the game. She did a great job of making everybody feel relaxed and making everybody feel good. Plus, she dressed pretty much the best on our staff. Dressing good an attribute of playing good. "

No one has ever questioned Ivey’s sense of style but Jackson says one thing many do not know about Ivey is the fact the Grizzlies never lost a game last season when she was the lead scout.

Jackson was very impressed with Ivey her from her time in Memphis

