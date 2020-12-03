Advertisement

Medical Moment: Diagnosing depression through the gut?

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can you really trust your gut when it comes to diagnosing and treating depression?

That story is in today’s Medical Moment.

Depression affects more than 16 million Americans who are 18 and older.

Currently, there’s no medical test to diagnose depression.

But Martie Salt has the details on a study that’s looking at the bacteria in your gut for answers.

Stevens also found there’s a link between gut bacteria and high blood pressure.

In fact, people with high blood pressure and depression have completely different gut bacteria than people with only depression or only high blood pressure.

