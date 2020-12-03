Advertisement

Maryland-Michigan canceled; Wolverines’ AD sounds off

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is rebuking any suggestion the Wolverines would try to avoid facing rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

He calls the notion ridiculous and infuriating. Michigan’s game against Maryland this weekend was canceled after the Wolverines suspended team activities because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

It could also threaten their rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12.

A cancellation there could leave the Buckeyes with not enough games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

12/2/2020 9:04:33 PM (GMT -5:00)

