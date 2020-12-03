Advertisement

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Syracuse at Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Who is Notre Dame’s 2020 MVP?

- Ian Book

- Kyren Williams

- Kyle Hamilton

- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

(If you can’t view the poll above, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, right before Syracuse and Notre Dame take the field.

Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Clemson: Would a Notre Dame win Saturday mean less with Trevor Lawrence out?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Louisville: Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

Yes: 56%

No: 44%

Florida State: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Irish blowout win: 17%

Irish start slow, but win convincingly: 48%

Irish win a close one: 22%

Florida State wins: 13%

South Florida: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Duke: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

