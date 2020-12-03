Local nonprofit needs help raising money for domestic abuse victims

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine being a mother with kids, struggling to get away from an abusive situation.

“It’s a lot of physiological, mental breakdown and it takes a lot of strength to leave.”

That used to be Kristine Kuroski until 10 years ago.

“After I left my abusive situation, I promised God, since I lived, that I wouldn’t waste a day and that I would help anybody who he put in my path,” Kuroski told 16 News Now Thursday.

Kuroski was starting all over with little to nothing left to support her family. Determined to help women who struggled with domestic abuse like her, Kursoki decided to begin a local nonprofit called Angels in the Attic.

“Angels in the Attic helps women in children leaving abusive situations throughout the entire year. Our whole mission is just to ease the financial burden of leaving that second income so it’s one less reason they go back,” Kuroski says.

Over the next nine years, Kuroski would go on to help many families across the Michiana area from a 10,000 square foot storefront, filled with the basic necessities for families in need.

“We have a business on Ireland road just west of Walmart and it is owned by a gentleman and he allows us to store about 10,000 square feet,” Kuroski explains.

But this year has been different. The pandemic forced Kuroski to take her action and advocacy against domestic abuse to her Osceola home.

“With COVID, and so many donations coming from different house holds and those people dropping off, we are currently storing donations in my two stall garage that I have yet to park in. I moved in this house in February,” Kuroski said laughingly. “It is full of totes, labeled, and household goods.”

Faced with adversity, Kuroski has 61 families asking for help this holiday season, almost more than double than when compared to any other year. So far, Angels in the Attic has been able to raise enough money to fulfill the needs of 29 families, but with 32 remaining and only three weeks until Christmas, Kuroski says she is going to need the help from the community to make sure everyone is taken care of.

“If you are not financially at a point where you can help us, at least please hop on Facebook, become friends with us and share what we are doing. You never know when your timeline might be the game-changer that makes the difference this year, and we need it.”

In order to help their cause, Roundbelly Pizza in South Bend will be donating $3 from every pizza sold this weekend to Angels in the Attic. The Roundbelly Pizza truck will be located at 4325 Grape Rd in Mishawaka from 11a.m. - 7 p.m. on December 5th and 6th.

For more information on how you can donate to Angels in the Attic, or help women and children leaving abusive situations, click here.

How you can help:

Donate to Angels in the Attic

Buy a pizza and help support Angels in the Attic fundraiser

Buy a $100 raffle ticket for a chance to win a Play Station 5

Contact Angels in the Attic

