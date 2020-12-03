Advertisement

Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local health officials are reacting to the shortening of the quarantine period.

The CDC says people can end quarantine after 10 days without a test and no symptoms.

Quarantine can also end after seven days with a test and no symptoms.

St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox says after conversations with the CDC, he too can confirm the 14-day quarantine period is likely to drop to 10 days, or 7 days with a negative test very soon.

Fox says the new change is a good thing and will help limit the mental, physical, and financial hit a long quarantine can have on families.

“If it’s safe to shorten the quarantine period, then the hope is it increases the likelihood of we say, you have got to be out of commission for a week, that has less of an impact financially, less of an impact in terms of mental health and so it may increase compliance and do more to help reduce transmission of the virus,” Fox said.

Fox says he has not received any indication from the CDC on when an official announcement will be made regarding a shortened quarantine period.

