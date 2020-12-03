Advertisement

Local doctors have a virtual discussion about COVID and working on the frontlines

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctors in Elkhart County met virtually Wednesday night for a “Candid COVID Conversation.”

Healthcare professionals are working long shifts to meet the COVID demand.

“You are spread so thin that you have to maybe not give 100 percent because you can’t. That is morally distressing for healthcare workers,” said Dr. Michelle Bache, VP of Medical Affairs with Elkhart General Hospital

These doctors also said that every hospital in Indiana is full.

“...Then another nine percent of people we end up admitting to the hospital die,” Bache said.

16 News Now asked these doctors how they have been doing over the last nine months or so.

“We are celebrating the little victories...We just all hang in there. We count on each other,” said Dr. Bruce Hughes with Goshen Hospital.

While they said hope is on the horizon.

“Probably summer before we are going to have any sort of hope...getting rid of our masks and having a more normal type life,” Bache said.

