Livers scores 21, Michigan beat Ball State 84-65

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Isaiah Livers scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Hunter Dickinson had his first career double-double, and Michigan beat Ball State 84-65.

Dickinson, a freshman, finished with 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

Franz Wagner added 14 points and Mike Smith scored 10 for Michigan (3-0).

After Ball State’s Ishmael El-Amin made a layup to open the scoring, Wagner scored seven points - including the first four - in an 11-0 run that gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

K.J. Walton led Ball State (0-2) with 20 points.

Luke Bumbalough added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

12/2/2020 9:15:16 PM (GMT -5:00)