Advertisement

Livers scores 21, Michigan beat Ball State 84-65

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Isaiah Livers scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Hunter Dickinson had his first career double-double, and Michigan beat Ball State 84-65.

Dickinson, a freshman, finished with 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

Franz Wagner added 14 points and Mike Smith scored 10 for Michigan (3-0).

After Ball State’s Ishmael El-Amin made a layup to open the scoring, Wagner scored seven points - including the first four - in an 11-0 run that gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

K.J. Walton led Ball State (0-2) with 20 points.

Luke Bumbalough added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/2/2020 9:15:16 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Courtesy of MGN Online
Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
(MGN image)
Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled

Latest News

Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana beats Stanford 79-63 for 3rd place at Maui Invite
Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69
Newman, Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland 93-50
Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 to reach Maui final