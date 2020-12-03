Irish running back Kyren Williams receives major props from four-time NBA champion LeBron James

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has received national recognition as they are currently the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

However, one Domer received major props from one of the best athletes of all-time.

Irish running back Kyren Williams ran for 124 yards and scored three touchdowns last Friday against North Carolina.

During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James tweeted,”Kyren Williams, I see you hit em with ‘The Silencer’ to close out the game.”

ND Kyren Williams I see you hit em with “The Silencer” to close out this game! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2020

Williams responded to LeBron’s tweet saying it’s just what number 23′s do.

2-3 type ish, had to let them boys know game was wraps! 🤫 https://t.co/9Z0Ay89RXd — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) November 28, 2020

Williams says when all of his teammates informed him the King had complimented his game, he could not believe it.

“I was running in from the game when everyone in the locker room started coming to me talking about how LeBron tweeted at me,” Williams said. “I was shocked. I wanted to go look. It was a real blessing for me. That’s my super hero. As a kid, and as of right now, seeing the way everyone looks at him and how he’s changing the world, it’s something I will never forget and I will always be grateful for.”

If Irish fans are keeping score, Williams confirms LeBron James is a better basketball player than Michael Jordan.

Williams and the Irish will take on Syracuse at home in the regular season finale on Saturday. The game will be on WNDU at 2:30 PM. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

