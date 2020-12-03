Indiana reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,527 new cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8,527 more COVID-19 cases and 60 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,362 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,748 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 359,430 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 91 more coronavirus deaths and 6,655 more cases were reported. 3,441 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 5,518 more cases were reported. 3,460 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 38 more coronavirus deaths and 5,713 more cases were reported. 3,401 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 4,335 more cases were reported. 3,392 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,287 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 19,177 (+859) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 18,813 (+308) cases and 246 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,291 (+120) cases and 105 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,129 (+110) cases and 48 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,431 (+93) cases and 50 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,595 (+24) cases and 34 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,043 (+35) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 964 (+23) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 497 (+17) cases and 20 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

