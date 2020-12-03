Advertisement

Indiana beats Stanford 79-63 for 3rd place at Maui Invite

Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
Photo: Indiana Hoosiers(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 31 points and Indiana responded to an ugly loss a day earlier by beating Stanford 79-63 in the third-place game at the relocated Maui Invitational.

Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 shots and 11 of 14 free throws to go with six rebounds.

His previous career high was 27 points against Minnesota in February.

Daejon Davis scored 18 points and Oscar da Silva added 17 for Stanford.

Indiana played without guard Aljami Durham, who suffered an ankle injury against Texas.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/2/2020 3:59:25 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Courtesy of MGN Online
Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
(MGN image)
Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled

Latest News

Livers scores 21, Michigan beat Ball State 84-65
Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69
Newman, Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland 93-50
Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 to reach Maui final