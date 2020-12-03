Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. donates $60k to alma mater La Lumiere

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) -One of Niele Ivey’s former players is giving back this holiday season.

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. gifted $60,000 back to his alma mater La Lumiere as part of matching campaign to support the school’s Bridge Fund.

“La Lu was a home to me,” Jackson Jr. said. “I can remember living there and going through pretty much everything there from being in the mess hall and being in the dorms and playing there definitely kept me on campus more than day students. I was always very passionate about that. I know that this is a pivotal time in their lives just because of everything that’s going on. I knew that it was my responsibility to do something.”

In total, the school raised nearly $120,000. They raised less than $5,000 last year.

The Bridge Fund helps students with costs that go beyond the classroom such as class trips and school uniforms.

The 2017 alum says it’s important this year especially to give back joy.

“I think definitely right now around the holidays is like just a great time to bring joy. So I think targeting that time is something I’ve always taken very seriously, especially this year because there’s just not been that much joy. I just think that we if anything we need to give back joy.”

Jackson says he wants to continue helping La Lu and hopes it inspires other people to give back too.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.