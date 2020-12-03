Advertisement

Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Mishawaka PTA council president, guilty of theft, learns her sentence.

Police say 42-year-old Chasity Edmonson was charged with embezzling more than $20,000.

She told police she used the cash to pay for her kids’ activities and her own personal bills.

Edmonson was sentenced this morning to one year of probation along with 80 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, she still has to pay back over $7,500 to the School City of Mishawaka PTA.

