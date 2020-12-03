Advertisement

Firefighters respond to explosion near English city of Bristol

A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report...
A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called about the blast reported in Avonmouth on Thursday and has been been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

It’s not known whether there have been any injuries as a result of the explosion.

