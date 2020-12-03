Erosion control project underway at Silver Beach

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - It could be a long winter for the short shoreline along Lake Michigan.

A $130,000 erosion control project is underway at Silver Beach County Park in Berrien County.

There, one wave at a time—the water has been gaining ground.

Lake Michigan was starting to do damage to the walkway that runs along Lake Street.

“You know there’s just no way to tell what the winter storms could have brought.

If the lake freezes, a lot of this won’t be necessary,” said Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette. “However on days like today you can really see how close that water is getting.”

Part of the project involves putting permanent armor stones along the shoreline in the path of potential destruction.

“Then as you work your way to the north there’s temporary materials that are being placed. Those are the Hesco barriers. It’s a wire framed box with a fabric liner. They’re placed on relatively level surfaces and then filled with sand.”

Plans call for the barriers to be removed as lake levels subside, perhaps in two or three years.

The project not only received expedited permitting from state and federal government, the City of St. Joseph has a stake in all this and agreed to pay half the cost.

