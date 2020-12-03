Advertisement

Erosion control project underway at Silver Beach

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - It could be a long winter for the short shoreline along Lake Michigan.

A $130,000 erosion control project is underway at Silver Beach County Park in Berrien County.

There, one wave at a time—the water has been gaining ground.

Lake Michigan was starting to do damage to the walkway that runs along Lake Street.

“You know there’s just no way to tell what the winter storms could have brought.

If the lake freezes, a lot of this won’t be necessary,” said Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette. “However on days like today you can really see how close that water is getting.”

Part of the project involves putting permanent armor stones along the shoreline in the path of potential destruction.

“Then as you work your way to the north there’s temporary materials that are being placed. Those are the Hesco barriers. It’s a wire framed box with a fabric liner. They’re placed on relatively level surfaces and then filled with sand.”

Plans call for the barriers to be removed as lake levels subside, perhaps in two or three years.

The project not only received expedited permitting from state and federal government, the City of St. Joseph has a stake in all this and agreed to pay half the cost.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of South Spring Street and West 13th Street
2 killed after car hit by vehicle involved in police chase; victims identified
Courtesy of MGN Online
Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids
From Linda Fredericks&amp;lrm;
Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph has liquor license suspended
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC

Latest News

Basilica of the Sacred Heart requiring reservations for Christmas Masses
Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced
Former Mishawaka PTA council president sentenced
Currently, there's no medical test to diagnose depression. But Martie Salt has the details on a...
Medical Moment: Diagnosing depression through the gut?
The holiday season is all about making memories with loved ones, and the Hoosier Lottery is...
16 News Now teams up with Hoosier Lottery for special promotion