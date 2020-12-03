Elkhart Co. sheriff says officers won’t enforce COVID-19 ordinance

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County sheriff is speaking out about the new COVID-19 ordinance.

County commissioners passed an ordinance to fine businesses for not enforcing rules on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Sheriff Jeff Siegel says he has concerns with the enforcement part and the impact it may have on residents, so his officers will not be taking part in the direct enforcement of the ordinance.

Instead, that will be left to the officials “who are charged with its enforcement.”

His officers have been told to use extreme caution while responding to calls related to the ordinance.

He went on to say that if we all do our part, we can render this ordinance irrelevant.

From Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel:

COVID-19 has certainly created a challenging environment with many concerns for everyone this year. I would like to address the Elkhart County Ordinance to Establish Incremental Civil Fines for Violations of the COVID-19 Mitigation Directives, recently advertised by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.

The Elkhart County community is dealing with a real and concerning health crisis that will have a long lasting impact on many of our fellow citizens and their families. As the Sheriff, I recognize the difficult issues that are facing our healthcare system and my fellow elected officials. The challenges surrounding the need to make difficult decisions to protect our community are many. Our community leaders are taking actions to address these as they see fit.

I do have concerns with the enforcement portion of this ordinance and the impact it may have on our citizens. Due to these concerns, enforcement of this ordinance will be left to the officials who are charged with its enforcement. My officers will not take part in the direct enforcement of the ordinance. In addition, I am instructing my officers to use extreme caution when responding to any potential disturbances related to the enforcement of this ordinance and actions they may need to take. I will be monitoring these issues and fully expect that during the implementation of this ordinance that everyone’s rights will be respected.

I encourage all of our citizens to continue do their part, wear masks and follow all recommendations provided by the CDC and our healthcare professionals, to help mitigate exposures and reduce hospitalizations.

My hope would be that each one of us recognize the issues facing our community and take any practical actions that could help protect our fellow citizens. If we all do our part, we can render this ordinance irrelevant.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.