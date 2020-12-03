Data shows Black community being hit hardest in Michigan

Mich. (WNDU) - It’s no secret COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re young or old, rich or poor, living in a big city or a small town. The virus also doesn’t care about your race-- but startling data shows the black community is being hit hardest in Michigan.

Data shows the coronavirus is killing Black Michiganders at a rate five times higher than white Michiganders.

That’s why Governor Gretchen Whitmer created the ‘Racial Disparities Task Force’ to focus on curbing the spread of the virus in minorities.

The task force sent 24,000 tests to previously under-served communities, offering free testing with no form of ID required.

The Governor and her staff say these steps have made a big difference.

