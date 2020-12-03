Benton Harbor woman arrested for driving 116 mph
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor woman is arrested after police say she drove 116 miles-per-hour with her one-year-old, unrestrained in the front seat last night in Miami County, Indiana.
It happened around 5 p.m. on US 31 near Miami County Road 1200 North.
The driver, 24-year-old Destanie Maree-Daryell Washington, was eventually pulled over and taken to jail.
Her daughter is in the care of a family member.
