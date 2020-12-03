Advertisement

Basilica of the Sacred Heart requiring reservations for Christmas Masses

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Given the current health and safety guidelines regarding the pandemic, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame is implementing a reservation system for all 2020 Christmas Masses.

Masses on Christmas Eve will be offered at 4, 7, and 10 p.m., and Mass on Christmas Day will be offered at 10 a.m.

Reservations can be made online, and due to the reduced capacity of the basilica, not all of them will be guaranteed.

And if you’d rather not attend in person, all three Christmas Eve Masses will be livestreamed online.

Local health officials react to shortening of quarantine period by CDC

