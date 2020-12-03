Advertisement

16 News Now teams up with Hoosier Lottery for special promotion

By Lauren Moss
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is all about making memories with loved ones, and the Hoosier Lottery is helping to make some memories of fun!

In fact, we have a special promotion with them right now called “Made from Scratch” and our viewers can win big!

Lauren Moss recently spoke with executive director Sarah Taylor for all the exciting details.

Again: starting Monday until next Friday, one winner will be announced on 16 Morning News Now.

And all you have to do is send us your favorite holiday recipe and a picture!

Just head to our website and search for “Made from Scratch.”

