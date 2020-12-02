Advertisement

Warsaw’s Kevin Ault, Clay’s Jaraan Cornell named to 2021 Indiana Men’s Silver Anniversary team

On Tuesday, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 2021 Men’s Silver Anniversary team.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 2021 Men’s Silver Anniversary team, which is based on outstanding accomplishments made as a high school senior basketball player 25 years ago.

18 men were named to the list including 1996 Indiana Mr. Basketball Kevin Ault from Warsaw High School. Ault averaged 30.1 points per game as a senior and led the Tigers to the state finals in 1996, where they fell to New Albany.

Another local hooper to be named to this exclusive group is South Bend Clay basketball star Jaraan Cornell, who helped lead the Colonials to the state title over Valparaiso in 1994. Cornell played college ball at Purdue.

Due to COVID-19 conditions, a date for the 2021 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Men’s Awards Banquet has not been set. The 2021 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team is expected to be honored during that event once a date is set.

