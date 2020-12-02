Advertisement

Tranquil December weather pattern

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOTS OF SUNSHINE! Our forecast for the next 2 or 3 days will continue to feature a lot of sunshine. The next storm system stays south of us, then a weak one may affect us later in the weekend with a bit of rain or snow possible. Light snow is possible into Monday, then another system could bring us a mix of snow and rain later next week. Temperatures should not vary by a lot...highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s, and lows from the middle 20s to lower 30s. Not bad for December for most, but if you’re wanting snow to jump-start the ski season it looks like you’ll have to wait a while...

Tonight: Clear skies and cold again. Low: 24, Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and a bit milder again in the afternoon. High: 44, Wind: WSW 6-12

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 26

Friday: A good deal of sunshine. High: 42

