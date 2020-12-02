South Bend’s weather amnesty program available to homeless; limited beds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With colder temperatures coming our way, the City of South Bend said it will partner with Hope Ministries and the Center for the Homeless to provide weather amnesty.

“There’s a lot of people sleeping in cars; and I think there will be more people as the economy and benefits start to drop off,” said homeless outreach coordinator Araquel Bloss.

According to South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s Administration, Hope Ministries will use the Old Salvation Army Building to house 50 people.

The Center for the Homeless will serve up to 25 people.

There are limited beds this year because of COVID restrictions, which concerns Bloss.

“It is a concern that we won’t have space for everyone. We will continue to increase our capacity as funds and space allow,” Bloss said.

Bloss has been on the frontlines of tent city and the Motels4Now Program for months now.

The Motels4Now program is currently housing around 110 individuals, but there is an extensive waitlist.

“I think we will potentially have some sort of crisis if we don’t find some affordable housing for folks and they end up on our waiting list...People may die in the cold. We saw that last year unfortunately. We continue to do outreach and try to help folks, but it’s going to be dependent on funding [...],” Bloss said.

16 News Now reached out to Mueller’s administration to see if they are considering additional options and space to house the homeless, but we have not heard back.

If you would like to help these individuals, Bloss said you can drop off donations at Our Lady of the Road in South Bend

“So continue to donate your blankets, your warm coats, your layers, your long Johns, your hats, your gloves,” Bloss said.

Both weather amnesty sites will run through April 30, 2021.

