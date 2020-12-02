Advertisement

Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids

Courtesy of MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - An elderly motorist whose SUV slammed into the back of a horse-drawn buggy on a southern Michigan road, killing three Amish children from the same family, will not be charged.

The Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that because of his age, the coronavirus pandemic and his lack of a criminal history, it’s unlikely that 84-year-old Ronald Ramsey would spend time in jail if he were charged and convicted in the September 2019 collision.

Ramsey told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday that he no longer drives and that he relives that tragedy every day.

The prosecutor’s office says the children’s parents were consulted before the decision was made not to charge Ramsey.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds to become COVID-19 testing site

Latest News

With nearly half of the school year already in the books, parents say their children are...
Teachers, parents concerned as study shows students falling behind amid remote learning
Students continue to struggle in remote learning
Students continue to struggle in remote learning
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Tranquil December weather pattern
Car hangs vertically on building as part of art installation
Car hangs vertically on building as part of art installation
Car hangs vertically on building as part of art installation
Car hangs vertically on building as part of art installation