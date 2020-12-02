Advertisement

Picture perfect December day with temperatures just above average

Sunny skies with dry conditions through the end of this week
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Dry with sunny skies. A chilly start to your day with wake up temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Afternoon highs reach the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the mid 20s with a minor wind chill. Feeling like the teens at daybreak Thursday.

TOMORROW:

Another mild day with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny. Dry.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
Two die in Cass County house fire
LATEST: Family speaks out after two die in Cass County fire

Latest News

Dry, sunny, chilly Wednesday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-2-2020 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Sunnier weather on the way...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
A narrow band of lake-effect snow eventually moves east before fizzling out around lunchtime.
Continuing lake effect snow could cause additional delays Tuesday