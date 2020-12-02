Picture perfect December day with temperatures just above average
Sunny skies with dry conditions through the end of this week
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TODAY:
Dry with sunny skies. A chilly start to your day with wake up temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Afternoon highs reach the low 40s.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the mid 20s with a minor wind chill. Feeling like the teens at daybreak Thursday.
TOMORROW:
Another mild day with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny. Dry.
