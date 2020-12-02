Advertisement

Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

The top seven teams were unchanged from last week’s rankings
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after having its last game canceled. The Buckeyes landed behind No. 1 Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson for a second straight week. The top seven teams were unchanged from last week’s rankings after the playoff contenders either won comfortably or didn’t play because of COVID-19 issues. Texas A&M was in fifth and Florida sixth. Ohio State had to cancel its game at Illinois last week, the second game of the season the Buckeyes have lost. The College Football Playoff has set no minimum number of games played to be eligible for the playoff.

