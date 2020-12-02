Newman, Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland 93-50

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic combined for 41 points, going 10 of 17 from 3-point range, and Purdue rolled to a 93-50 win over Oakland in its home opener. Newman, a redshirt freshman, was 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of 17 from 3-point range, for 21 points, and Stefanovic was 6 of 9, all behind the arc, for 20 points and handed off seven assists as the Boilermakers had 27 helpers on 33 baskets. Zach Edey added 13 points for Purdue, which went 17 of 32 from distance and shot 55% overall. Jalen Moore had 14 points for the Grizzlies.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)