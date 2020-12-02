Advertisement

NBC’s Mike Tirico details crazy week after two postponements of the Ravens-Steelers game

It’s been hectic week but Tirico says that’s just the life everyone is living right now.
Photo courtesy: NBC
Photo courtesy: NBC (WLUC)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The big guest on 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show ahead of the Syracuse game this week is the voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC Mike Tirico.

Tirico has gone through an insane week. He was originally scheduled to call the Steelers-Ravens game on Thanksgiving. However, the game was postponed to Sunday, and later postponed again to Wednesday.

He called Bears-Packers on Sunday Night Football, and will call the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

It’s been hectic week but Tirico says that’s just the life everyone is living right now.

“The whole year has been different and this week was the most different of the different to say the least,” Tirico said. “ I got to Pittsburgh, I need a calendar, last Tuesday for the Thanksgiving game that got postponed on Wednesday. Fortunately, living in Michigan, I drove back home. I called my wife and said, ‘How big of a turkey did you buy?’ She said. ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I just want to make sure there is some for me.’ I had Thanksgiving dinner at home then was in Green Bay for that Sunday Night Football game then back to Pittsburgh. It’s been a crazy week and a half but it’s been a crazy 11 months and a week. It’s not going to get any simpler for any of us any time soon.

You’ll hear more from 16 News Now’s conversation with Tirico on Countdown to Kickoff this Saturday but you can watch him on Wednesday on WNDU.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Steelers is set for 3:40 PM.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
Two die in Cass County house fire
LATEST: Family speaks out after two die in Cass County fire
There was lengthy discussion surrounding the annual salary of elected officials at the...
City of Mishawaka poised to make big investment in utilities

Latest News

It’s the biggest win in a generation and it’s a victory they won’t be forgetting any time soon.
Irish clinch bid in ACC title game after Wake Forest cancelation
Ian Book has the chance to become Notre Dame’s all-time winningest quarterback on Saturday
Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69
Notre Dame remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings