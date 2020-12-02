NBC’s Mike Tirico details crazy week after two postponements of the Ravens-Steelers game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The big guest on 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show ahead of the Syracuse game this week is the voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC Mike Tirico.

Tirico has gone through an insane week. He was originally scheduled to call the Steelers-Ravens game on Thanksgiving. However, the game was postponed to Sunday, and later postponed again to Wednesday.

He called Bears-Packers on Sunday Night Football, and will call the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

It’s been hectic week but Tirico says that’s just the life everyone is living right now.

“The whole year has been different and this week was the most different of the different to say the least,” Tirico said. “ I got to Pittsburgh, I need a calendar, last Tuesday for the Thanksgiving game that got postponed on Wednesday. Fortunately, living in Michigan, I drove back home. I called my wife and said, ‘How big of a turkey did you buy?’ She said. ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I just want to make sure there is some for me.’ I had Thanksgiving dinner at home then was in Green Bay for that Sunday Night Football game then back to Pittsburgh. It’s been a crazy week and a half but it’s been a crazy 11 months and a week. It’s not going to get any simpler for any of us any time soon.

You’ll hear more from 16 News Now’s conversation with Tirico on Countdown to Kickoff this Saturday but you can watch him on Wednesday on WNDU.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Steelers is set for 3:40 PM.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.