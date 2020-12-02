Advertisement

Linda’s Camp K9 in Mishawaka celebrates 16 years

By Melissa Stephens
Dec. 2, 2020
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Linda’s Camp K9 in Mishawaka is celebrating its 16th anniversary.

The local business is considered doggie heaven, with boarding, daycare, and grooming options available to customers.

And with plenty of sweet treats and gifts in the boutique at the front of the building, your furry friend will leave happy and content.

But like most businesses this year, Linda’s Camp K9 was hit hard by the pandemic.

“We were closed for spring break, which was tough, and thanksgiving was pretty, it was low,” said Linda Candler, the top dog. “I mean we had a few boarders, but people are not, you know, traveling. So, it’s been tough for us, it really has.”

