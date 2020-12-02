Advertisement

Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A judge has refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Federal judge Paul Maloney says a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.

Maloney turned down a request for an injunction with a week left in the three-week indoor dining ban.

Restaurants fear that the steady loss of customers could put them out of business. They also fear a possible extension of the order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Football
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest game canceled
Human remains found in North Liberty Saturday
Autopsy results in for human remains found
A temporary federal labor law allows certain employers to allow some Covid-related paid leave...
What rights do workers have to paid leave during the pandemic?
With that formation, the Irish scored on a one-yard Kyren Williams touchdown run to give Notre...
Notre Dame runs play against North Carolina for Tyler Plantz after his brother Zac passed away
St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds to become COVID-19 testing site

Latest News

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
There have been 9,405 deaths and 373,197 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,955 more cases Wednesday
The week after Thanksgiving, the warning from the White House coronavirus task force is grim....
White House task force issues dire COVID-19 warning
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges