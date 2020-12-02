Irish clinch bid in ACC title game after Wake Forest cancelation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest scheduled for next weekend on December 12 has been canceled.

With that news, the Fighting Irish have officially clinched a bid in the ACC championship game.

This decision came after a meeting between the ACC’s athletic directors. They voted to evaluate the ACC title game based on a nine-game conference schedule.

As a result, like Notre dame, Clemson has its game on December 12 cancelled against Florida State. That means both the Irish and the Tigers will have a bye before the ACC title game.

Since Notre Dame holds all of the tie breakers in the conference, the Domers have already cemented a spot in the title game. The Irish will play either Clemson or Miami.

The Irish are thrilled to hear the news but say the news does not change their approach.

“It’s crazy because you come to Notre Dame and you don’t think you are going to play in any conference games,” Irish running back Kyren Williams said. “Nothing. But look, now we are in the ACC Conference Championship for the first time in Notre Dame history and for the first time in my career. This is the goal we as a team have been preaching on since we joined the ACC that we were going to come in here and we were going to compete for an ACC Championship no matter what. Now that we can see the goal in the future, we just can’t forget we have to keep working to get to that goal. We haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

All Williams and the Irish want to do this weekend is end the regular season with a win against Syracuse.

That will be a 2:30 PM kick on Saturday that will be shown on WNDU.

