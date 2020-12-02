Indiana tracking map shows widespread COVID-19 risk remains

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nearly all of Indiana remains in the greatest-risk categories for coronavirus spread in a state health department update that also shows a new high for average daily COVID-19 deaths for the state.

Sixteen of the state’s 92 counties were listed in the most dangerous red category in the health department’s weekly tracking map. All but one other county was assigned the next riskiest orange rating.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is holding a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the state’s coronavirus response.

Health officials on Wednesday added 91 confirmed recent COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has now reached 60 per day.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,655 more COVID-19 cases and 91 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,441 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 5,688 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 350,970 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 5,518 more cases were reported. 3,460 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 38 more coronavirus deaths and 5,713 more cases were reported. 3,401 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 4,335 more cases were reported. 3,392 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,287 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,434 more cases were reported. 3,384 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 18,319 (+198) cases and 262 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 18,510 (+255) cases and 245 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,171 (+73) cases and 104 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,018 (+101) cases and 46 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,339 (+105) cases and 49 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,565 (+23) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,008 (+18) cases and 28 (+2) deaths.

Fulton County has had 942 (+23) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 480 (+10) cases and 20 (+2) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

